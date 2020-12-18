General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.43. 35,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,012,640. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.39.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,780.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

