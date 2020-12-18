Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) (CVE:GIII) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) (CVE:GIII) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 66,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 132,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83.

About Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) (CVE:GIII)

Gen III Oil Corporation operates as a cleantech company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as PNG Gold Corporation and changed its name to Gen III Oil Corporation in May 2017.

