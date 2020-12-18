GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Up 5%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) was up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.03 and last traded at $94.81. Approximately 1,891,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,308,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.27.

GDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.89.

The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -182.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.53.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.31). GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. Equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 36.9% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 109.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 65.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

