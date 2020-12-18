GCN Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $18.94, $32.15 and $50.98. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $19,598.65 and approximately $21.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.83 or 0.00484242 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005901 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000283 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000277 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $13.77, $32.15, $10.39, $24.43, $51.55, $7.50, $5.60, $33.94, $20.33, $24.68 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

