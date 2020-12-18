GCN Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $19,983.92 and approximately $1.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $33.94, $5.60 and $51.55. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.12 or 0.00468501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000288 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000261 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $10.39, $32.15, $24.43, $33.94, $50.98, $13.77, $20.33, $7.50, $51.55, $5.60 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

