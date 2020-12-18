Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Trading Down 12.2%

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s stock price dropped 12.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 505,483 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 473% from the average daily volume of 88,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLMD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.39.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). As a group, research analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 145,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

