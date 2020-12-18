Galileo Resources Plc (GLR.L) (LON:GLR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.97

Galileo Resources Plc (GLR.L) (LON:GLR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as high as $1.25. Galileo Resources Plc (GLR.L) shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 1,123,506 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £10.80 million and a PE ratio of -13.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Galileo Resources Plc (GLR.L) Company Profile (LON:GLR)

Galileo Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of natural resources in South Africa, the United States, and Zambia. The company explores for zinc, phosphate, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily focuses on exploring the Star Zinc project located to the northeast of Lusaka, Zambia.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Galileo Resources Plc (GLR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galileo Resources Plc (GLR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.