Gala Market Cap Reaches $1.84 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Gala has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $8,801.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gala has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gala alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00023671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00132450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.38 or 0.00788626 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00165571 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00385277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00125735 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00077450 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.games

Gala Token Trading

Gala can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.