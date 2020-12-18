G6 Materials Corp. (GGG.V) (CVE:GGG) Shares Down 7.1%

G6 Materials Corp. (GGG.V) (CVE:GGG) fell 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 242,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 258,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.81 million and a P/E ratio of -8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.

About G6 Materials Corp. (GGG.V) (CVE:GGG)

G6 Materials Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets composites and coatings based on graphene and other materials worldwide. It offers high-performance resins, composites, R&D materials, and fine organic chemicals. The company also offers 3D printable filaments through various distribution networks, as well as through the web-store blackmagic3D.com; and adhesive materials through g6-epoxy.com.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for G6 Materials Corp. (GGG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G6 Materials Corp. (GGG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.