FVCBankcorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Director Sells $54,200.00 in Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $54,200.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FVCB traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,568. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $17.64.

FVCBankcorp (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FVCB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 301.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 124.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FVCBankcorp by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FVCBankcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

