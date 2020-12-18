FVCBankcorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Director Sells $54,200.00 in Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $54,200.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FVCB traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,568. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $17.64.
FVCBankcorp (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 million.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FVCBankcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About FVCBankcorp
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
