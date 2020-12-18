Fusion (FSN) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Fusion token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000886 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, Hotbit and Ethfinex. Fusion has a total market cap of $9.78 million and approximately $739,115.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fusion has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,819.68 or 0.99427445 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 148.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 65,675,240 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,105,483 tokens. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Liquid, Bibox, Ethfinex and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

