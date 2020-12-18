Function X (FX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.47 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last week, Function X has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Function X token can now be bought for $0.0630 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $14.47 million and approximately $132,302.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,970.07 or 0.99933163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023300 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007785 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017472 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00063351 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,608,988 tokens. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

