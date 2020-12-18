Function X (FX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.47 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last week, Function X has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Function X token can now be bought for $0.0630 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $14.47 million and approximately $132,302.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,970.07 or 0.99933163 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023300 BTC.
- ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007785 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002698 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017472 BTC.
- Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.
- SaluS (SLS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00063351 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000180 BTC.
About Function X
Function X Token Trading
Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
