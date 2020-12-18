Function X (FX) Market Capitalization Reaches $14.51 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Function X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $14.51 million and approximately $129,631.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,970.12 or 1.00085497 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00023443 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007772 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016380 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00063966 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Function X Token Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,782,850 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.