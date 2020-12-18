FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,024 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSKR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

FSKR traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 999,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,392. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.94 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSKR. BidaskClub lowered shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Truist began coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

In other FS KKR Capital Corp. II news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 1,600 shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $28,144.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,868 shares in the company, valued at $85,628.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

