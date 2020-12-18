Freyrchain (FREC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.00

Freyrchain (CURRENCY:FREC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, Freyrchain has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Freyrchain token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Freyrchain has a market capitalization of $36,379.68 and approximately $1.00 worth of Freyrchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Freyrchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00058806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.82 or 0.00376943 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00026999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.52 or 0.02472758 BTC.

Freyrchain Token Profile

Freyrchain (CRYPTO:FREC) is a token. Freyrchain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Freyrchain’s official Twitter account is @freyrchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Freyrchain is /r/Freyrchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Freyrchain’s official website is www.freyrchain.org . The official message board for Freyrchain is medium.com/@freyrchain

Freyrchain Token Trading

Freyrchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freyrchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freyrchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Freyrchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Freyrchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freyrchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.