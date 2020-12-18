Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) Shares Down 0.2%

Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.34 and last traded at $26.42. 5,783 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 154,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,000.

