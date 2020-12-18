Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSA) Trading Up 1%

Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSA)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.40 and last traded at $26.40. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSA) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 35.72% of Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

