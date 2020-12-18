Franklin FTSE Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIY) Trading 1.6% Higher

Franklin FTSE Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIY)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.58 and last traded at $24.58. 1,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Italy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.65% of Franklin FTSE Italy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

