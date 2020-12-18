Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Trading Up 1.1%

Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $25.42. Approximately 2,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 6,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 9.49% of Franklin FTSE India ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

