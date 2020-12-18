Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Trading Up 9.6%

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) shares were up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 5,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03.

About Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties.

