FortKnoxster (FKX) Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last Week

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One FortKnoxster token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and KuCoin. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $309,027.91 and approximately $5,135.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 tokens. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster

FortKnoxster Token Trading

FortKnoxster can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

