Forsys Metals Corp. (FSY.TO) (TSE:FSY) Shares Down 21.1%

Shares of Forsys Metals Corp. (FSY.TO) (TSE:FSY) dropped 21.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 360,586 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 477% from the average daily volume of 62,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.39 million and a PE ratio of -40.71.

Forsys Metals Corp. (FSY.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FSY)

Forsys Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Namibia, Africa. The company explores for uranium and gold mineral properties. Its flagship project is Norasa, which comprises the Valencia project covering an area of 735.6 hectares; and the Namibplaas project located in the south-west of the town of Usakos in central-west Namibia.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Forsys Metals Corp. (FSY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forsys Metals Corp. (FSY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.