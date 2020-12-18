Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

FORR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.28. 24,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $801.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.02. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.05.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $108.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Galford sold 8,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $341,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,468. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 11,173 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $456,975.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,813 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,140,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,387,000 after buying an additional 143,435 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 939.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 133,464 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,779,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 94,631 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $808,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 437,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 14,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

