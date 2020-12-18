Force Protocol (FOR) Achieves Market Cap of $4.82 Million

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Force Protocol has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Force Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00059620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00369171 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00017422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023444 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Force Protocol Token Profile

FOR is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

Force Protocol Token Trading

Force Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Force Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.