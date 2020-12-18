Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Trading Up 10.3%

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) were up 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $24.70. Approximately 152,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 168,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.
Several research analysts recently commented on FHTX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20.
Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FHTX)
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
