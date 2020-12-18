Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Trading Up 10.3%

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) were up 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $24.70. Approximately 152,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 168,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

Several research analysts recently commented on FHTX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20.

In other Foghorn Therapeutics news, insider Carl Decicco bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,352. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Abu Dhabi Investment Authority bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

