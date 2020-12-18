FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) Shares Down 1.8%

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB)’s stock price was down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 25,143 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 21,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

The firm has a market cap of $154.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44.

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $12.82 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th.

About FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards. The company also provides 1-4 family residential loans; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, lines of credit, overdraft protection loans, auto loans, home equity loans and lines of credit; and state and political subdivision loans.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.