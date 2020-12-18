FLIP Price Hits $0.0041 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 37.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. During the last week, FLIP has traded 54.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLIP has a market cap of $230,918.32 and $3,414.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00058720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.04 or 0.00364999 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023095 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

