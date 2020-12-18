FLIP (FLP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,144.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. FLIP has a market capitalization of $260,580.35 and $1,144.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded 41.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00058953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.47 or 0.00372758 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00026471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.66 or 0.02467126 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

