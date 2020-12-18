FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Trading 1% Higher

FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.39 and last traded at $33.29. 372,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 917,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 49.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

