FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Shares Up 0.1%

FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) shares were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $25.98. Approximately 87,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 153,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDTT. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 154,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period.

