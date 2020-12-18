FLETA Trading 1.9% Lower This Week (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. FLETA has a total market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $748,334.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One FLETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00023830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00132079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.48 or 0.00789326 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00165107 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00387561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00125752 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00077843 BTC.

FLETA Token Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,076,641,491 tokens. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

