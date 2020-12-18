First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Shares Up 0.7%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) shares shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.68 and last traded at $51.64. 33,570 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 9,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.28.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 29.9% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 16.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $2,608,000.

