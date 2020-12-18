First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXE) Trading Up 0.6%

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXE) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.48 and last traded at $28.48. Approximately 749 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXE) by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.47% of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

