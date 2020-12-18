First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Trading 10.3% Higher

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY)’s share price traded up 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.72. 192,855 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 100,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

First Pacific Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FPAFY)

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Australasia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, fixed broadband, and mobile networks.

