First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.67

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.67 and traded as high as $18.07. First Community shares last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 13,181 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCCO. Stephens initiated coverage on First Community in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Community currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $128.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. Analysts predict that First Community Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 114,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Community by 196.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Community in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in First Community during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. 43.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

