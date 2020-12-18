First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.67

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.67 and traded as high as $18.07. First Community shares last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 13,181 shares traded.
Several research firms recently weighed in on FCCO. Stephens initiated coverage on First Community in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Community currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.
The company has a market capitalization of $128.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 114,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Community by 196.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Community in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in First Community during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. 43.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
