First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) (OTCMKTS:FIBH) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) (OTCMKTS:FIBH) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.50 and last traded at $35.50. 110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.40.

About First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) (OTCMKTS:FIBH)

First Bancshares Inc (Bellevue, OH) operates as operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

