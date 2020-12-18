Firan Technology Group Co. (FTG.TO) (TSE:FTG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.83

Firan Technology Group Co. (FTG.TO) (TSE:FTG) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and traded as high as $2.14. Firan Technology Group Co. (FTG.TO) shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 17,003 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of C$47.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.73.

Firan Technology Group Co. (FTG.TO) (TSE:FTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$24.36 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards and precision illuminated display systems. It operates in two segments, FTG Aerospace and FTG Circuits. It offers mil-spec and technology printed circuit boards, such as specialty substrates, flexible circuits, rigid flex circuits, surface finishes, solder mask, and other products for various market applications, including avionics, military, telecom, medical, advanced test and measurement, contract manufacturers, and power.

