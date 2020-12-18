Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

FINGF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities downgraded Finning International to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Finning International from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price target on Finning International from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Finning International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Finning International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Finning International has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

