Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.05

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.05 and traded as high as $27.77. Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) shares last traded at $27.68, with a volume of 273,806 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities downgraded Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.15.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Finning International Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

