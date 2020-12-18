Fincera (OTCMKTS:YUANF) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Fincera Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUANF) traded down 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.50. 1,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66.

About Fincera (OTCMKTS:YUANF)

Fincera Inc focuses on providing online lending and e-commerce services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and individuals in China. The company operates in two segments, Internet-Based Financial and E-Commerce Services, and Property Lease and Management. The company's financial services platforms include CeraVest, a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides short-term financing primarily to SMBs; and CeraPay, a revolving credit product that processes and settles transactions between its borrowers and merchants.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Fincera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fincera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.