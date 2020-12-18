Fiii Market Capitalization Achieves $43,442.82 (FIII)

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Fiii has a total market capitalization of $43,442.82 and approximately $497.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fiii coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and CoinEgg. Over the last seven days, Fiii has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00134319 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.79 or 0.00775431 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00167927 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00384569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00124103 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00077992 BTC.

About Fiii

Fiii’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official message board is medium.com/@fiiilab.io . The official website for Fiii is fiii.io . Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fiii

Fiii can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fiii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fiii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

