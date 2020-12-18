Fieldstone UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FFIU) Trading Up 0%

Fieldstone UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FFIU) was up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.82 and last traded at $26.82. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fieldstone UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fieldstone UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.