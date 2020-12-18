Fidelity Targeted Emerging Markets Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM) Shares Down 0.1%

Fidelity Targeted Emerging Markets Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.39 and last traded at $26.45. 2,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 4,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Targeted Emerging Markets Factor ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Targeted Emerging Markets Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 4.00% of Fidelity Targeted Emerging Markets Factor ETF worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Targeted Emerging Markets Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Targeted Emerging Markets Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.