FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.82 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $292.26. 4,196,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,978. The stock has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. FedEx has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.17, for a total value of $1,981,156.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,968,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 6,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total value of $1,781,753.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,899 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,144 shares of company stock valued at $27,665,944. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $356.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.48.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

