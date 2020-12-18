Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.14

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.14 and traded as low as $2.12. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 13,002,799 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNMA. Odeon Capital Group cut Federal National Mortgage Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Federal National Mortgage Association in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal National Mortgage Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 119.56 and a beta of 2.49.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

