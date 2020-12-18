FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Trading 20.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market capitalization of $9.49 million and approximately $279,143.00 worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token token can currently be bought for $5.88 or 0.00025637 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00059191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.75 or 0.00364888 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00023398 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,612,612 tokens. The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona

Buying and Selling FC Barcelona Fan Token

FC Barcelona Fan Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

