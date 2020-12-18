Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Trading Up 5.9%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s share price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.89 and last traded at $100.78. Approximately 9,195,698 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 7,134,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.15.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day moving average is $81.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -157.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. Equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,775 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $631,485.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 258,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,018,274.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $5,948,327.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,542,296.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 830,297 shares of company stock worth $72,458,331 in the last 90 days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 498.0% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

