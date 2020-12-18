Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) (CVE:FPC) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) (CVE:FPC)’s share price fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.41. 83,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 239,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Several research firms have weighed in on FPC. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) from C$0.45 to C$0.55 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.39. The company has a market cap of C$96.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. It owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

