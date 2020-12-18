FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $288.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total value of $592,933.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,129.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $1,903,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at $362,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,409 shares of company stock worth $6,064,485 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $343.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,140. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $330.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.65. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.