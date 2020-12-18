Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Trading Up 5.3%

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $6.98. 1,672,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,378,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $858.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.11.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raj Khanna bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,881.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $149,500.00. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 372,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 601,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 456,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 283.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,120,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,938 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 70.9% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 38,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 16,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

