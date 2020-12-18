Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Trading Up 5.3%

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $6.98. 1,672,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,378,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.
The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $858.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.11.
In related news, Director Raj Khanna bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,881.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $149,500.00. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 372,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 601,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 456,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 283.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,120,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,938 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 70.9% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 38,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 16,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.
Extreme Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXTR)
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
